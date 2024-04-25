Notable Thursday Option Activity: COOP, SAM, NEXT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total of 5,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.8% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 415,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,314 contracts, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 9,784 contracts, representing approximately 978,400 underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 989,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 9,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,800 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

