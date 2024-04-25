Notable Thursday Option Activity: COOP, SAM, NEXT

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,314 contracts, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 9,784 contracts, representing approximately 978,400 underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 989,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 9,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,800 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COOP options, SAM options, or NEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HYB
EWCZ shares outstanding history
ARCC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.