Notable Thursday Option Activity: COLL, IRBT, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: COLL), where a total volume of 2,797 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 279,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of COLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares of COLL. Below is a chart showing COLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 2,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 30,289 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COLL options, IRBT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.