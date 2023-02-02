Notable Thursday Option Activity: COIN, ERII, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 472,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 262.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 25,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) options are showing a volume of 4,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172% of ERII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of ERII. Below is a chart showing ERII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 57,666 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 145.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

