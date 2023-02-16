Notable Thursday Option Activity: COF, ISEE, DICE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 18,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) saw options trading volume of 7,911 contracts, representing approximately 791,100 underlying shares or approximately 48% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE) saw options trading volume of 1,547 contracts, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

