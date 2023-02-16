Notable Thursday Option Activity: COF, ISEE, DICE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 18,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) saw options trading volume of 7,911 contracts, representing approximately 791,100 underlying shares or approximately 48% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE) saw options trading volume of 1,547 contracts, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, ISEE options, or DICE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding INVE
ARO Insider Buying
ECHO Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.