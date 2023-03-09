Notable Thursday Option Activity: COF, H, CUTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 15,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 6,887 contracts, representing approximately 688,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) saw options trading volume of 3,012 contracts, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, H options, or CUTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

