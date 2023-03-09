Notable Thursday Option Activity: COF, H, CUTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 15,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 6,887 contracts, representing approximately 688,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) saw options trading volume of 3,012 contracts, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, H options, or CUTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Xponential Fitness Past Earnings
Institutional Holders of HBM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.