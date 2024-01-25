Notable Thursday Option Activity: COF, CLX, UBER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 11,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 102,475 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 16,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

