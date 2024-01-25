Notable Thursday Option Activity: COF, CLX, UBER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 11,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 102,475 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 16,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, CLX options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IGF Options Chain
APF Historical Stock Prices
UHS RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.