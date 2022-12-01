Notable Thursday Option Activity: CNK, PINS, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total of 18,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,400 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 73,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 22,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

