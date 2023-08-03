Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMRE, TMDX, PBF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), where a total of 5,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 954,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 2,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 220,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) options are showing a volume of 9,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,300 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMRE options, TMDX options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.