Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 4,456 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 445,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1710 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1710 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,006 contracts, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares or approximately 123.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3700 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 102,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, BKNG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.