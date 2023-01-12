Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMC, LYFT, ALB

January 12, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total volume of 5,341 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 534,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 56,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 6,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 674,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

