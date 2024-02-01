Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMA, LYV, ZION

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total of 23,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.8% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,000 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 22,156 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 28,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

