Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLF, AMGN, VSTO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 33,087 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 7,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 12,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 2,074 contracts, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, AMGN options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
