Notable Thursday Option Activity: CG, RH, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), where a total of 21,028 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 11,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 703,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 3,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CG options, RH options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
