Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELH, VMW, FGEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 13,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.6% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 8,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.3% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) options are showing a volume of 7,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

