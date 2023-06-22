Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELH, RH, MSGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 6,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $119 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 1,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
