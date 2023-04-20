Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBOE, MGM, LEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 3,198 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 594,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 18,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 9,473 contracts, representing approximately 947,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
