Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBOE, APA, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 2,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 23,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,400 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 2,617 contracts, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares or approximately 42% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, APA options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: POWW Videos
BAOB Videos
NBL shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.