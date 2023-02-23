Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBOE, APA, DVA

February 23, 2023 — 01:29 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 2,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 23,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,400 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 2,617 contracts, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares or approximately 42% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, APA options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

