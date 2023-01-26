Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAR, SAIA, GS

January 26, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 7,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 788,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 3,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.5% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 36,399 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

