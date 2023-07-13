Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAL, QCOM, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), where a total volume of 3,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 363,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 42,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAL options, QCOM options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
