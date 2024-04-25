News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, STLD, ORLY

April 25, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 72,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 14,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 4,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 1,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

