Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, STLD, ORLY

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 4,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 1,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:
