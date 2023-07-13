Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, PENN, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 154,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 9,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,200 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 31,792 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 5,915 contracts, representing approximately 591,500 underlying shares or approximately 99.6% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,800 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

