Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, CLX, CRM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 132,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 28,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 6,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 36,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 7,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

