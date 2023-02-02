Notable Thursday Option Activity: BX, ULTA, FOCS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 56,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) saw options trading volume of 3,128 contracts, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares or approximately 120.5% of FOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,300 underlying shares of FOCS. Below is a chart showing FOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
