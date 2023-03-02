Notable Thursday Option Activity: BW, BAC, LYB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total of 2,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 351,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 180,382 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 8,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,100 underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 10,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BW options, BAC options, or LYB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: JCSE shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding TIF
ETFs Holding ORCL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.