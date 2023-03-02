Notable Thursday Option Activity: BW, BAC, LYB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total of 2,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 351,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 180,382 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 8,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,100 underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 10,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BW options, BAC options, or LYB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

