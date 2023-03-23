Notable Thursday Option Activity: BURL, VFC, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,828 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 582,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 58,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 25,709 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,900 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

