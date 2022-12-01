Notable Thursday Option Activity: BOKF, SAVE, MNTV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), where a total of 20,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1295.2% of BOKF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 162,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BOKF. Below is a chart showing BOKF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 22,336 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 345.7% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 20,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 50,773 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 300.2% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 17,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
