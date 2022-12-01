Markets
BOKF

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BOKF, SAVE, MNTV

December 01, 2022 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), where a total of 20,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1295.2% of BOKF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 162,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BOKF. Below is a chart showing BOKF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 22,336 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 345.7% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 20,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 50,773 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 300.2% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 17,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BOKF options, SAVE options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Utilities Stocks
 GYRO Split History
 MSM Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOKF
SAVE
MNTV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.