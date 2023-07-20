Notable Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, DFS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 185% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 280,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2760 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2760 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 818,624 contracts, representing approximately 81.9 million underlying shares or approximately 183.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 52,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 29,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

