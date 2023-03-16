Notable Thursday Option Activity: BBY, CVX, MET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 17,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 47,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 31,127 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.