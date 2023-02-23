Notable Thursday Option Activity: BBWI, FIVE, BCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total of 22,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 5,226 contracts, representing approximately 522,600 underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,373 contracts, representing approximately 137,300 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, FIVE options, or BCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.