Notable Thursday Option Activity: BALL, NCLH, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), where a total of 13,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,800 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 81,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 18,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 20,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BALL options, NCLH options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.