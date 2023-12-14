Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, PYPL, MS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 553,401 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 55.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 28,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 200,869 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 126.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 82,144 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

