Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, NCR, BOOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 64,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 7,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 8,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 881,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.4% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,900 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) options are showing a volume of 4,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, NCR options, or BOOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
