Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, Z, GFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 11,274 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $635 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 9,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 2,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, Z options, or GFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
PRGX shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.