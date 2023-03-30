Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, Z, GFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 11,274 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $635 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 9,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 2,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

