Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, WYNN, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 12,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 11,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,793 contracts, representing approximately 379,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

