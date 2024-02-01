Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, MRK, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 27,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 75,755 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 29,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 29,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, MRK options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.