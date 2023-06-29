Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, GES, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 30,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $855 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $855 strike highlighted in orange:
GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 8,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 16,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
