Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, ROG, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 89,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG) options are showing a volume of 6,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 668,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of ROG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of ROG. Below is a chart showing ROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 69,273 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 11,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

