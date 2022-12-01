Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, GPC, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 29,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,800 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) saw options trading volume of 3,885 contracts, representing approximately 388,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 3,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

