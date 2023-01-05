Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, CZR, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 84,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 39,692 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 125.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 95,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 67,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

