Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATUS, LAZR, TEAM

April 20, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS), where a total of 20,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 49,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 30,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 7,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATUS options, LAZR options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

