Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATKR, CHPT, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR), where a total of 3,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.7% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 411,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 124,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 45,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 272,622 contracts, representing approximately 27.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 32,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
