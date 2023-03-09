Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARNC, BK, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC), where a total volume of 6,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 607,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) saw options trading volume of 17,951 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,400 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,438 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

