Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARLO, OHI, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO), where a total volume of 10,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,300 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) options are showing a volume of 10,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 19,523 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
