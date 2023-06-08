News & Insights

Markets
ARLO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARLO, OHI, ETSY

June 08, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO), where a total volume of 10,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,300 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) options are showing a volume of 10,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 19,523 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARLO options, OHI options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KVSB Options Chain
 Funds Holding NION
 MENV YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARLO
OHI
ETSY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.