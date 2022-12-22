Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPS, ZS, TGI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 10,214 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 17,132 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI) options are showing a volume of 5,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of TGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of TGI. Below is a chart showing TGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
