News & Insights

Markets
APPS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPS, SPLK, TGT

May 25, 2023 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 49,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 317.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,000 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 37,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 310.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 86,825 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 229.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APPS options, SPLK options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 SNAP Historical Stock Prices
 FLO Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APPS
SPLK
TGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.