Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPS, SPLK, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 49,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 317.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,000 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 37,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 310.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 86,825 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 229.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPS options, SPLK options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
SNAP Historical Stock Prices
FLO Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.