Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPS, SPLK, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 49,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 317.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,000 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 37,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 310.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 86,825 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 229.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

