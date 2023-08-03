Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPF, AMGN, VRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF), where a total of 550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of APPF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of APPF. Below is a chart showing APPF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) saw options trading volume of 2,440 contracts, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

