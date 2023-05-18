Notable Thursday Option Activity: APLS, AFRM, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 8,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 860,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 68,068 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 25,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,600 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APLS options, AFRM options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
