Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANF, LQDA, ALLY

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 3,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 13,124 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:
