Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANF, LQDA, ALLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 6,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 604,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 3,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 13,124 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

