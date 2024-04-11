Notable Thursday Option Activity: AN, LRCX, IBM

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,845 contracts, representing approximately 584,500 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 25,749 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
