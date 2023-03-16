Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMR, KNTE, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total of 1,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 281,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Kinnate Biopharma Inc (Symbol: KNTE) saw options trading volume of 657 contracts, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of KNTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of KNTE. Below is a chart showing KNTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 48,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMR options, KNTE options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.